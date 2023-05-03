CSK Vs LSG: Who Will Be New Lucknow Super Giants Captain In KL Rahul's Absence?

KL Rahul was seen limping off the field during the first innings of Lucknow Super Giants’ home clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. He came out to bat at no. 11 in the second innings but is likely to be rested for LSG’s match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. The biggest talking point for fans ahead of the much-anticipated clash is who will replace KL as the captain for match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2023.

It is worth noting that Krunal Pandya led the team in KL Rahul’s absence from the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it will be interesting to see if LSG opt to continue with Krunal at the position or elevate someone else to the role. Hours ahead of the match, LSG put out a poster for their game against CSK and seemingly hinted who could be their skipper on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Will The Low Scoring Streak End?

The animated poster featured pictures of Krunal and Marcus Stoinis, which was shared with the caption, “Aaiye. Khelte hain”. On noticing the tweet, fans wondered if Stoinis is also a possible captaincy candidate against Chennai Super Kings. However, captaincy is not the only department, Lucknow Super Giants would miss Rahul for.

IPL: How bad is LSG captain KL Rahul's injury?

The 31-year-old is the second-leading run-scorer for LSG in IPL 2023. He picked up the injury while running behind the ball. He was seen going down in the outfield in a flash, before getting medical attention. A stretcher was then called in order to help him off the field.

ALSO READ | LSG Vs RCB: KL Rahul Tries To Calm Down Virat Kohli After Fight With Gambhir- WATCH

Following the dramatic loss to RCB, Krunal Pandya shed his light on KL Rahul’s injury and said, “It is a sad thing. He pulled his hip flexor, I guess. I do not know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it”. Speaking about the loss, he added, “We did pretty well in the first half restricting them. It was a great team effort. Really happy with how we have bowled this tournament. 126, at the start of the game, we would have taken. But we just could not execute our plans”.