CSK Vs MI: Dhoni Review System Effectuates Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal, Netizens React

CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the much anticipated Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians lost their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore while Chennai returned to winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants. This match is tipped as El Clasico of IPL.

Dhoni review system earns rave reviews from netizens

The Dhoni Review system is back in business. As Chennai Super Kings were fielding first a Mitchell Santner delivery turned towards the leg as Suryakumar Yadav attempted a sweep. At first, it looked like a normal delivery but a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni immediately appealed for a review. But during the replay, the ultra edge clearly displayed an edge when the ball passed Suryakumar's bat and that prompted the umpire to reverse his decision.

Social media has exploded as netizens hail the "Dhoni review system"

It will always be “Dhoni Review System” — AH Robins Talk 🎙 (@AniHarish5) April 8, 2023

Explain DRS !

ANSWER : DRS = DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM 🔥 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/z2U9HEv68M — Debojit Nath (@nathdebojit24) April 8, 2023

I don't know about the results but CSK's bowlers you all doing a fantastic job, also today we once again witnessed "Dhoni Review System" #CSKvsMI — riya (@Safarnama09) April 8, 2023

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff