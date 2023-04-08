CSK Vs MI: Dhoni Review System Effectuates Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal, Netizens React

Quick links:
CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the much anticipated Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians lost their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore while Chennai returned to winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants. This match is tipped as El Clasico of IPL.
The Dhoni Review system is back in business. As Chennai Super Kings were fielding first a Mitchell Santner delivery turned towards the leg as Suryakumar Yadav attempted a sweep. At first, it looked like a normal delivery but a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni immediately appealed for a review. But during the replay, the ultra edge clearly displayed an edge when the ball passed Suryakumar's bat and that prompted the umpire to reverse his decision.
Petition to change DRS full form to DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM 🙏#Dhoni#IPL23#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/J52OLxSZxq— ARVIND SINGH RAJPUROHIT (@avraj1008) April 8, 2023
It will always be “Dhoni Review System”— AH Robins Talk 🎙 (@AniHarish5) April 8, 2023
None can replace this man ❤️— Manz🌜💫|| CSK 💛 (@manz_pure_soull) April 8, 2023
Dhoni review system 💯#CSKvsMI #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/xWrnpbkxs7
Dhoni Review System for a reason #IPL2023 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/nrFadfsATj— Nithun Nanban (@LalNithun) April 8, 2023
Explain DRS !— Debojit Nath (@nathdebojit24) April 8, 2023
ANSWER : DRS = DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM 🔥 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/z2U9HEv68M
The Dhoni Review System!🔥 pic.twitter.com/6k7kDQJRRf— Shobana (@Shobana_29) April 8, 2023
I don't know about the results but CSK's bowlers you all doing a fantastic job, also today we once again witnessed "Dhoni Review System" #CSKvsMI— riya (@Safarnama09) April 8, 2023
Forever the trend continues!💛— Abi (@Abi51240887) April 8, 2023
DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM 🔥🤩#Yellove #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/ndC3X9QOuY
And this is the reason why DRS called the Dhoni review system.#DRS #MSDhoni𓃵 #dhonifan #Dhonireviewsystem #sky #MIvsCSK #IPL2023 #SuryakumarYadav #msdhoni— Er Nilay Parekh (@nilay_hacker) April 8, 2023
Dhoni Review System™️ for a reason 😎#MIvCSK #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/CkhN6bp61H— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 8, 2023
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff