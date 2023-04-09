CSK Vs MI: Ex India Spinner Hails Ravindra Jadeja's All-round Effort; 'He Is A Superhero'

CSK vs MI: Four-time Indian Premier League champions defeated IPL arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the 12th match of the IPL 2023 by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The CSK batsmen didn't face any difficulty while chasing a target of 158 and ended up scoring 159/3 in 18.1 overs.

The CSK bowlers during the Mumbai Indians batting wrote the script of their victory and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers who ended up with figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs. Apart from his bowling Jadeja also took a blinder to dismiss Cameron Green.

Ravindra Jadeja takes a blinder to dismiss Green

While bowling for CSK during the Mumbai Indians innings Ravindra Jadeja took a catch of Cameron Green in his follow-through. Green tried to hit a shot down the ground with power but in between came Jadeja and took a one-handed catch.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has also hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his bowling and feels that he is a superhero. “Ravindra Jadeja is a superhero in the true sense. He can turn the match in his team's favor anytime with the ball or the bat. Not everyone can take the catch he took of Cameron Green. He is such a special player", Harbhajan Singh said.

Harbhajan Singh also praised batsman Ajinkya Rahane for his 61-run knock of 27 balls and feels that he has no words to praise his knock. “There are no words to praise this knock from Rahane. This inning is going to be will be remembered for years as Rahane has shown his true class. We had all forgotten about his batting style, but now we have a clear idea of his class", Harbhajan Singh said.

Coming back to the match so the Mumbai Indians players including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and Ishan Kishan got out cheaply and none of them were able to achieve a big score. Kishan however got a start and was also playing well but got out to Ravindra Jadeja.

Chasing the target CSK lost Devon Conway in the first over and he was dismissed for a duck by Jason Behrondorff but Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad ensured that the team gets over the line and at the end Chennai Super Kings emerged as victorious.