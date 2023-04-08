CSK Vs MI IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

CSK vs MI: Indian Premier League arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the 12th match of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is often considered an ‘El Clasico’ match and both teams have given some of the best matches to the fans in the history of IPL.

Chennai Super Kings on one end would like to continue the momentum they gained from the last match against Lucknow Super Giants and would like to win yet another match. CSK's batting looks well in control as all the batsmen are contributing runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the leading run scorers in the tournament and stands at number two in the list. The franchise would however want its bowling to improve as the bowlers have not been able to leave any impact in the last two matches. The bowling lineup might strengthen by the inclusion of Sisanda Magala.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are struggling to find their first win in the Indian Premier League 2023 as lost their first match against RCB in the 11th straight season of the IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to win the match vs CSK and also open their account in the tournament. The bowling and the batting will be areas of concern for the hosts as till now neither the bowlers nor the batsmen have been able to leave an impact on the franchise. Jofra Archer went for a lot of runs in the match vs RCB and big names like Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green failed in the batting.

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Toss update

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and they decided to bowl first

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, D Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, S Magala, T Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, T Stubbs, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, H Shokeen, J Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, A Khan

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: A Rayudu, S Senapati, S Rasheed, R Hangargekar, A Singh

Mumbai Indians: Arjun Tendulkar, N Wadhera, R Singh, K Kartikeya, S Warrier

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians rivalry is very old in the Indian Premier League and till now both the teams have played each other 34 times wherein MI has been on the winning side 17 times whereas CSK has been victorious 14 times.

Talking about the record at the Wankhede Stadium so in the last 10 matches, Mumbai Indians have won 7 whereas Chennai has been on the winning side 3 times.

CSK might have an edge over Mumbai Indians as they defeated the five-time IPL champions three times whereas MI has been on the winning side two times.

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Dream 11 fantasy team

Wicket Keeper: Ishan Kishan, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, T Deshpande