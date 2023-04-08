CSK Vs MI: Moeen Ali Backs Struggling CSK Bowler; 'He Will Get Better With Time'

CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in match number 12 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK are coming off a win against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match at Cheapauk whereas MI lost a one-sided encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in their last match.

CSK bowler Deepak Chahar was bought by the franchise in Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction for INR 14.00 crores and missed the whole season due to injury. The right-arm pace bowler has now made a comeback into the tournament but till now has been off-color and has not been able to find his rhythm.

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali backed pace bowler Deepak Chahar who has not yet been able to find his rhythm in the tournament and has struggled to find wickets.

'He will get better as the tournament goes on': Moeen Ali

"I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on. He is a big bowler for us and when he gets it right he gets three or four wickets in the powerplay", Moeen Ali said during the pre-match press conference.

Moeen Ali played a prominent role in Chennai Super King's victory over Lucknow Super Giants and grabbed four of the LSG wickets in the team's 12-run victory. Moeen also contributed runs with the bat and has played some explosive cameos which have been useful for the team.

Coming to Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians, the team missed the presence of Jasprit Bumrah in the last match very badly in the match vs RCB and all the bowlers went for runs. Jofra Archer who was leading the pace attack in Bumrah's absence also looked off-color and leaked a lot of runs.

Batting is also a concern for the Mumbai franchise and big names like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav failed to perform against RCB.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have battled and faced each other 34 times wherein MI has been victorious 20 times whereas, the other hand, whereas CSK has been on the winning side 14 times.