CSK Vs MI: MS Dhoni's Old Tweet Resurfaces After Jadeja Takes Stunning One-handed Catch

Chennai Super Kings denied Mumbai Indians their first victory in Indian Premier League 2023 by earning a thumping seven-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night. CSK pulled off a dominating performance in both departments of the game, restricting MI to 157/8 in the first innings, courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja’s 3/20 in four overs. While the star all-rounder opened his wicket tally with MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s wicket, his effort to dismiss Cameron Green was one of the biggest highlights of the IPL match.

In the 9th over of the game, Jadeja bowled a full-length delivery, wide of the off stump, as Green reached out to smash the ball back at the bowler. As the umpire was seen going down on the field, Jadeja crouched down but managed to get hold of the ball by sticking out both his hands over his head. Interestingly, the 34-year-old’s eyes were almost shut, but the ball ended up sticking to his right hand.

'Sir Jadeja doesn't run to take the catch....': Dhoni's old tweet takes Internet by storm

The spectacular catch by Jadeja became the talk of the town for the cricketing world, as one of MS Dhoni’s old tweets praising the all-rounder resurfaced on Twitter. The legendary Indian captain put out a tweet on April 9, 2013, that read, “Sir Jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand”. Fans were left in awe by the fact that Dhoni’s comments about Jadeja are surprisingly true even after a decade.

Sir jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

"Ball finds him lands on his hand"😁😁 pic.twitter.com/yjIw8rsnGM — Rodony 𓃬 (@Rodony_) April 8, 2023

10 years of this tweet🙅‍♂️ — Arjun🥂 (@jos_buttller) April 9, 2023

It's true even after a decade — Birsa Munda (@ImAjayParker1) April 9, 2023

10 years ago but still working! This man is came from future. — Aayush Jain (@Dankaayush) April 8, 2023

10 Years Still Working — 🎰 (@StanMSD) April 8, 2023

MI vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane lead CSK to 2nd win of IPL 2023

Green’s dismissal reduced MI to 73/4 in 8.2 overs, further denting their innings after the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Tim David and Tilak Verma scored 31 off 22 and 22 off 18 respectively, taking MI total to 157/8. Jadeja was the peak of the CSK bowling lineup with figures of 3/20 in four overs.

CSK in the meantime, lost Devon Conway in the first over of their chase but managed to revive the innings. Making his debut for CSK, Ajinkya Rahane scored 61 runs off 27 balls ensuring his stay in the crease, while Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 40 off 35. This was CSK’s second straight win in their third match of IPL 2023.