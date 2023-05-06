CSK Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Creates Unwanted Record, Pips Sunil Narine In Unique List

CSK vs MI: The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is touted as the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai have lifted the most number of titles in the T20 tournament so far while Chennai have been the second most successful team in IPL. During the CSK vs MI clash at the Chepauk Stadium Rohit Sharma etched his name in IPL history by creating a unique record.

As he registered his consecutive ducks in back-to-back matches Rohit has now registered the most number of ducks in the history of the tournament. He has now got out for '0' runs 16 times, followed by Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine as the three have been dismissed 13 times for a duck.

READ MORE: Delhi Capitals Coach James Hopes Believes Veteran Bowler Got 'more Years Left' In IPL

Rohit Sharma gets out for '0' again, creates a unique record

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Rohit's form could prove to be pivotal for the men in blue who will be banking on their home advantage. The 36-year-old also got out in an uncharacteristic manner as he tried an audacious scoop shot only to see the ball taking an edge to Ravindra Jadeja who very rarely does mistakes.

👉MSD comes up to the stumps 😎



👉Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot



👉@imjadeja takes the catch 🙌



Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

Mumbai need to make the most of their remaining matches if they are to qualify for the playoffs. They finished last in the IPL table with eight points in their kitty but they have already crossed their last season's tally and would hope for a better oit come this time around.

Read more: CSK vs MI today match IPL live score

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

CSK impact players

Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians impact players

Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh , Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod