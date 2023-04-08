Last Updated:

CSK Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Might Score A Special 100 Against MS Dhoni Today, Here's How

Rohit Sharma is set to lead Mumbai Indians once again in the IPL and when he takes the field he will be on the verge of another record.

Anirban Sarkar
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: The El Clasico of the Indian Premier League is about to kickstart when Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. It hasn't been a good start for the five time champions as they are yet to earn a win having lost the opening game to Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK tasted a defeat in their opening clash against Gujarat Titans but returned to winning ways with a victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

Rohit Sharma to achieve a milestone against Chennai Super Kings

Rohit Sharma is set to lead Mumbai once again and when he takes the field he will be on the verge of another record. The Indian skipper has added 97 catches to his tally in IPL and if he manages to pull off three more catches he will enter the century mark against CSK. Only Suresh Raina and Kieron Pollard have more than 100 catches in their bag so far.

Rohit has been an integral part of the Mumbai setup and following their disappointing campaign last term the onus will be on them to fire themselves towards the summit.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer,  Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 fixtures

  • MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs MI on April 11 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs KKR on April 16 in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs MI on April 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs PBKS on April 22 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • GT vs MI on April 25 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs RR on April 30 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • PBKS vs MI on May 3 in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs RCB on May 9 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs GT on May 12 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs MI on May 16 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs SRH on May 21 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
