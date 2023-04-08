CSK Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Might Score A Special 100 Against MS Dhoni Today, Here's How

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: The El Clasico of the Indian Premier League is about to kickstart when Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. It hasn't been a good start for the five time champions as they are yet to earn a win having lost the opening game to Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK tasted a defeat in their opening clash against Gujarat Titans but returned to winning ways with a victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

Rohit Sharma to achieve a milestone against Chennai Super Kings

Rohit Sharma is set to lead Mumbai once again and when he takes the field he will be on the verge of another record. The Indian skipper has added 97 catches to his tally in IPL and if he manages to pull off three more catches he will enter the century mark against CSK. Only Suresh Raina and Kieron Pollard have more than 100 catches in their bag so far.

Rohit has been an integral part of the Mumbai setup and following their disappointing campaign last term the onus will be on them to fire themselves towards the summit.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

