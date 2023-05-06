CSK Vs MI: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Fantasy Tips For IPL Match

The Indian Premier League 2023 fans will witness an El Classico as tournament arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings will take on the Mumbai Indians in match 49 of the IPL 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MI would like to take revenge for the defeat they faced against Chennai Super Kings in the previous fixture of the tournament.

The Chennai Super Kings are coming off a washout match against the Lucknow Super Giants and are currently placed in third place in the IPL 2023 points table with 11 points from ten matches. CSK would also like to go back to the winning ways as they lost their previous two matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals before their encounter against LSG.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand have taken a winning momentum and are coming after winning two back-to-back matches against the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. MI would like to carry forward their winning momentum and also would like to strengthen their place in the IPL 2023 Points Table.

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod

Mumbai Indians: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

CSK vs MI today IPL match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Mumbai Indians are coming off wins against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals whereas CSK have been away from the winning momentum from the previous few matches. However, eyeing both the team squads and the home advantage, Chennai Super Kings are likely to win the match against MI.

CSK vs MI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni (wk/c)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Piyush Chawla

CSK vs MI IPL Pitch report

The pitch at the M. A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is expected to offer a lot of turn to the spinners, however, batting will also be easy at the ground as we have been able to witness many high-scoring games so far in the tournament.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians till now have battled out each other 35 times wherein MI has been able to emerge victorious 20 times whereas CSK has won the rest 15 games.