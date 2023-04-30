'The Plan Was The Problem': CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Surprisingly Questions His Strategies

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lost their second match on a trot as a tight finish saw Punjab Kings taking away all two points. CSK did post a healthy total of 200 runs banking on a massive effort from Devon Conway. But Punjab batsmen kept their composure as a last ball boundary helped them in clinching a nail-biting thriller.

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best masterminds when it comes to cricketing brains but he seemed to have an off day as the Chennai bowlers failed to maintain a tight line and length as Punjab bowlers made merry at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday. This loss could complicate the playoffs scenario for them but they have maintained their fourth place intact.

MS Dhoni raised questions on his own game plan

Surprisingly Dhoni questioned his own gameplan as he revealed in a post-match interaction after the IPL match.

"We need to look at what we can improve, because you will have games like these. But what is important is to close games like these. Pathirana bowled really well, but other than that, the first six [overs] can get better especially from the fast bowlers. What is their getaway delivery that they can bowl? Other than that, I'm quite happy with the bowling. I think 200 was par because we know the conditions well. We needed to bowl the right lengths. I feel there were a few times when we didn't bowl the right lengths. You don't really want the batsmen to hit in front. So when you have that kind of a game plan, you don't want to get hit [on] that side. So what is important to see whether the execution was the problem, or the plan was the problem."

"What was important was to be prepared when the opposition needs so many runs what is the delivery that i want to bowl, whether it's a yorker or outside-off yorker? You want to use the dimensions of the ground. I think that's where we committed a bit of fault."

Punjab Kings Playing XI

Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Sikander Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana