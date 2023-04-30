CSK Vs PBKS: MS Dhoni Scripts Unique Record, Joins MI's Kieron Pollard In Elite List

CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings suffered their second straight loss in the Indian Premier League 2023 with a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings. PBKS chased down 201 runs in the second innings with a resilient effort after CSK rode to 200/4 on Devon Conway’s 92 off 52. However, one of the main highlights of the match was MS Dhoni’s twin sixes in the final two balls of CSK’s 20th over.

With consecutive sixes in the last over, MS Dhoni became the second batsman in T20 cricket to score 1000 runs in the final over. The other batsman to achieve this unique milestone is former Caribbean superstar Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile, Dhoni has scored 709 runs so far in the final over of an IPL game, whereas Pollard sits in the list with 405 runs to his name.

MS Dhoni is the leading six-hitter in 20th over in IPL history

The former Indian captain is also the leading six-hitter in IPL history in the 20th over of a match. The four-time IPL-winning skipper has hit 59 maximums in the final over, while Pollard is next with 33 sixes. Although Dhoni finished off the innings in style with two sixes, CSK failed to control the momentum in the second innings during match 41 of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings hang on to empathetic win over MS Dhoni-led CSK at Chepauk

Punjab Kings started off with a 50-run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh, as the skipper was the first to fall on 28 off 15. Singh went on to hit 42 runs in 24 balls, as Atharva Taide failed to get past 13. Nonetheless, a lightning 40 off 24 by Liam Livingstone and 29 off 20 by Sam Curran made sure PBKS take the game deep.

Things turned out to be in the visiting side’s favor at Chepauk as Sikandar Raza took Punjab home in the final ball. Raza was not out on 13 off 7, while Shahrukh Khan was unbeaten on two off three balls. With the win, PBKS climbed to fifth in the points table and now sit below Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 points table.