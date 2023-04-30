CSK vs PBKS Today IPL match prediction: Dream11 Team, Playing 11, Pitch news, Toss Update

In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today the much-anticipated encounter between PBKS vs CSK will come about. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium and it is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start. Ahead of the match know the head-to-head record and the ultimate prediction regarding who will win the IPL match.

Chennai Super Kings' three-match unbeaten run was thwarted by Rajasthan Royals in match number 37 of IPL 2023. Super Kings, however, would still be buoyed by the success they have rendered in this edition and would likely bring the momentum forward today. PBKS, on the other hand, suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants 38, where they conceded the second-highest total in the history of the IPL. While PBKS lost the encounter but the season has been mixed and they have been at the end of some positive results. So, with odds hanging in balance, an intriguing encounter between the southernmost and the northernmost sides of the IPL is set to propel an action-packed thriller.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Predicted playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Predicted Impact players

Chennai Super Kings: S Rashid, S Senapati, R Hangargekar, A Rayudu, D Pretorious

PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, H Brar, R Dhawan, M Rathee, M Short

CSK vs PBKS today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Both the teams lost their respective previous encounter, however, the way PBKS lost it could be difficult to bounce back this early. Moreover, considering that PBKS will be playing away from home, it is Chennai Super Kings, who could come out victorious.

CSK vs PBKS: Best team for Dream 11 today match

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (c), Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: Pitch report today match

The surface here will be good for batting and generally we have seen big scores at this venue this season. Spin will play a big role as this is a day game and both teams will prefer chasing considering it gets easier to bat under lights.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have come across 27 times in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, 15 matches have been won by CSK, and 12 times, PBKS came out on top. Thus, the head-to-head battle is 15-12 in favor of Chennai.