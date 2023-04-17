CSK vs RCB: Week three of the IPL 2023 is all set to begin with the southern Darby as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 24 of IPL. Both teams are in mid of the table with 2 wins from 4 games and a victory in this match will take either one of them to the top 4 of the points table.

RCB started their IPL 2023 campaign with 8 wicket victory against Mumbai Indians but faced 2 consecutive defeats in their next to games which they played against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Faf du Plessis led team came back strongly in their fourth match and defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, lost their opening game against defending champions Gujarat Titans but won their next two matches convincingly against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. CSK in their fourth match lost to Sanju Samson and led Rajasthan Royals by 3 runs.

Check out complete details of CSK vs RCB playing XI, Dream11 IPL match prediction, Pitch report and head-to-head stats between these top two teams.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, M.S. Dhoni (c) (wk), Tushar Deshpande, M Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, M Lomror, G Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, W Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, H Patel, W Parnell, V Vijay Kumar

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match: Toss update

Royal Challengers won the toss and elected to field first.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match: Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, S Prabhudesai, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeep

Chennai Super Kings: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, D Pretorious, Shaik Rasheed, S Senapati

CSK vs RCB: IPL 2023 live streaming details

The match is set to commence at 7:30 PM IST and the live streaming of the CSK vs RCB match will be available on Jio Cinema while the live telecast will available on Star Sports network.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match: Head to Head

Bangalore and Chennai have faced each other in 30 matches in IPL. Out of these 30 games, Bangalore have won 10 whereas Chennai have come out victorious on 19 occasions. 1 match ended without a result.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2023: Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batter-friendly pitch, and the side batting first would look to amass a big total on the board as a high-scoring thrilling run chase is quite the possibility on the ground. Bowling first would be a wise decision on such a surface.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction & fantasy tips

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Maheesh Theekshana, Vyshak Vijaykumar

CSK vs RCB: IPL match today prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore to win the match by batting second against Chennai Super Kings.

