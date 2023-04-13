CSK Vs RCB: Huge Setback For MS Dhoni Led CSK As Another Star Player Ruled Out For 2 Weeks

CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings' fortunes in terms of the fitness of the players are not favoring them as they have lost yet another star player due to injury. CSK bowler Sisanda Magala who came in as the replacement of injured Kyle Jamieson has also been injured and will be out of action for the next two weeks.

Sisanda Magala while playing the match against Rajasthan Royals bowled only two overs and then had to leave the field during the split webbing injury. Chennai is already dealing with a lot of injuries in the pace department as players like Kyle Jamieson and Mukesh Chowdhary are already ruled out of the whole season. Deepak Chahar who was one of the main CSK bowlers will also be out of action for the next four to five matches due to his injured hamstring.

"For us again, it's losing another player - that's two games in a row - and we're already pretty thin, so we'd like it to stop. Magala's hand was split, unfortunately, so he was unable to bowl those last two overs. And the same with Deepak Chahar in the last game, so we're operating on pretty thin resources. But we're not the only team to have that", CSK coach Stephen Fleming said on the team's consistent romance with injuries.

Sisanda Magala could have proved to be very effective with the ball for the Chennai Super Kings, especially with his yorkers and also the capability to hit the ball long while coming into bat down the order. CSK now only has Matheesha Pathirana who joined the team's squad after he arrived from Sri Lanka last Monday.

"I think a lot of players coming out of a big domestic season are a little bit broken, but we just keep having to find solutions. So we'll do that in the next four days. But yeah, it's not ideal yet. The captain has to then think on his feet. Moeen Ali had to come back and he hadn't had a great day but he got the wicket of Buttler which was good. And you've got young players like Akash who is coming in for his first game, having to bowl some key overs. It's not how we plan but T20 very rarely goes to plan", Fleming said during the post-match press conference.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match of IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.