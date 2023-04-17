CSK Vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj Might Play A New Role For Royal Challengers Bangalore | WATCH

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore have not met the expectations in the Indian Premier League so far having not lifted the coveted trophy even once since the inception of the tournament in 2008. The Bengaluru-based side relied heavily on Virat Kohli over the years but even the 34-year-old hasn't been able to lead his side to that elusive glory. This season might be their best bet as they have looked in better shape so far.

Mohammed Siraj to be given a new role against CSK?

RCB posted a video on their Twitter handle where a certain Mohammed Siraj can be seen swinging his arms in the nets. The fast bowler has featured regularly for RCB this season and given the context of the video he might end up playing a new role for the franchise. In the Royal Challengers Bangalore training session, Siraj played few drives and also launched some balls in the air. Siraj has picked up seven wickets so far this campaign and the onus will be on him to lead RCB's charge against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Siraj was seen saying, "Are you having fun while seeing me bat? Just wait and watch. I will be the pinch hitter in the next match." He went to add, " Because Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) is very tired after hitting so many sixes last match. I'm going."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings in what is often called as the 'Southern Derby' of the IPL on Monday. The stakes will be high as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be pitted against each other for the first time in IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad for IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell