'I can see it better from close by': Dhoni reveals how he planned to stop Faf and Maxwell

CSK vs RCB: The Chinnaswamy crowd witnessed a high-scoring Southern Darby between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings wherein the MS Dhoni-led CSK emerged victorious in Bengaluru. The hosts could not chase down the target of 227 and fell short by eight runs despite captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's heroics.

Batting first in the match Chennai Super Kings put up a mammoth first-inning score of 226/6 courtesy of knocks from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube who ended up playing innings of 83 and 52 runs respectively. Ajinkya Rahane also chipped in with a quick-fire 37 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 185.00.

Defending the target CSK got the wicket of in-form RCB batsman Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early and it looked like the hosts were edging towards a humiliating loss but skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell had different plans. Maxwell and du Plessis put up a 61 ball 126 run innings and at one point it looked like 227 runs would not prove to be enough.

CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni reveals plans to stop Faf and Maxwell

It was skipper MS Dhoni who came down to CSK's rescue and caught both du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession. Speaking about the moment MS Dhoni said after the match, "Whenever you score 220, the batsmen have to keep on hitting. It's a matter of a few overs in the middle. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they'd have won by the 18th over, so you need to get engrossed with the process, know what is the bowling change, what can I do from which end, what is really happening if something has really changed."

"I can see it better from close by, so I can know if there is deflection off the wicket for the spinners or quicks. I am always involved in what needs to be done. If I can provide bowlers a good field and give nice suggestions, that's a win for me", MS Dhoni added.

MS Dhoni also heaped praise on batsman Shivam Dube and said that he is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and just needs to believe in himself to play such innings further in the tournament.

"Dube is a clean hitter, yes, he has an issue with the fast bowlers but is a tall guy with a longer reach when compared to other batters. So the spinners have to adjust their lengths, and we had plans for him. But he was injured when he came to the camp. He needs to believe that he can score runs in the middle overs more than us because he has the talent and once you cross the ropes you're alone", MS Dhoni said.

Chennai Super Kings with the win have moved to the third spot in the IPL 2023 points table and will be facing Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.