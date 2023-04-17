RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni avoids Samson-Hetmyer situation with clever quick decision- WATCH

CSK vs RCB: During the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captain MS Dhoni demonstrated exceptional game awareness when he went for a high catch and signaled to his teammates to keep their distance. His swift action resulted in the dismissal of well-set batsman Glenn Maxwell.

This was in stark contrast to what happened during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match on Sunday, where skipper Sanju Samson collided with his teammates Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel while attempting a similar catch. Eventually, Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult managed to salvage the catch after the ball deflected off the trio.

As far as the match is concerned, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs. After being asked to bat first, Chennai posted a mammoth total of 226/6 in 20 overs. Devon Conway scored 83 off 45 balls, while Shivam Dube smashed 52 off just 27 balls. Ajinkya Rahane also contributed with 37 off 20 balls.

In the second innings of the IPL 2023 match, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell provided a solid start to RCB after Virat Kohli departed early. Du Plessis smashed 62 off 33 balls and Maxwell hit 76 off 36 balls. The duo smashed 12 sixes between them. However, after they were dismissed, RCB suffered a batting collapse with only Dinesh Karthik breaching the 20-run mark. In the end, CSK restricted RCB to 218/8 in 20 overs to win by 8 runs.

RCB vs CSK: Playing XI and substitutes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Impact Subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhanshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

