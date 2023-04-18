'Two Kings In One Frame': Virat Kohli's Latest Post For MS Dhoni Breaks The Internet

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were not able to get past MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings first innings score of 226/6 and fell short of the target by eight runs. Despite the team's loss, RCB batsman Virat Kohli was seen expressing his love for Indian veteran Dhoni and posted a photo on his Instagram handle for the same.

The former RCB captain posted a photo on his Instagram wherein he is seen giving loving hug to his former captain and dearest friend MS Dhoni. Virat's recent post-Dhoni has broken the internet and is being loved by all the fans.

CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli's post for MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB: CSK emerge victorious by eight runs at Chinnaswamy

Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match that produced 444 runs here on Monday.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

Needing 58 off the last five overs, veteran Dinesh Karthik kept RCB in the hunt with some cheeky boundaries and was also handed a life by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Deshpande in the 17th over. But Karthik was then dismissed by Tushar Deshpande (3/45) to end RCB hopes.

Earlier, it was a struggle for RCB's bowling attack as the CSK batters went hammer and tongs from the onset.

(with PTI inputs)