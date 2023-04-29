On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings' three-match winning run ended after Rajasthan Royals handed the MS Dhoni led team a squashing 32-run loss. In the match, Royals scored a mammoth 202 runs, which is the highest-ever total made at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In reply, CSK could not keep up with the catching game as the toll of losing three wickets in quick succession was too big to deal with.

One of the wickets that fell in that period was of Ambati Rayudu. It was 72 for 3 when Rayudu came and left the crease after playing just 2 balls. Sunil Gavaskar, who witnessed the dismissal from the commentary box wasn't pleased with the way Rayudu got out. "You got to field. You can't just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can't do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," Gavaskar said on commentary on Star Sports.

Ambati Radu's Tweet that caused the stir

On the following day, Ambati Rayudu Tweeted a statement which made the fans and skeptics curious whether it is directed at Gavaskar. He posted: "In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process."

In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process.. pic.twitter.com/1AYAALkGBM — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) April 28, 2023

Ambati Rayudu clears the air on his Tweet

Addressing the reports that his Tweet was a follow-up to what Gavskar had stated, the CSK batsman rubbished all the claims and termed it as "Nonsense". He said: “What nonsense… my tweet has nothing to do with the great mr Gavaskars comments.. his opinions are well respected and in regards to my fielding . A player doesn’t decide if he wants to field or not.”

What nonsense… my tweet has nothing to do with the great mr Gavaskars comments.. his opinions are well respected and in regards to my fielding . A player doesn’t decide if he wants to field or not. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) April 28, 2023

Despite, the failures in the prevalent IPL 2023 season, Ambati Rayudu has the trust of team management. CSK will next take on PBKS. The match will take place tomorrow at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.