Table toppers Chennai Super Kings will be up against the third-placed Rajasthan Royals in match 37 of the IPL 2023. Royals under the leadership of Sanju Samson will aim to win CSK vs RR match and also get back on the winning track. Chennai on the other hand are coming off from three back-to-back wins and would like to maintain their top spot by winning against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni seems to have a pretty balanced squad and the batting has been one of the real strengths of the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are the two standout batsmen of the team and they will of giving yet another solid start to the side in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Bowling was one of the major problems of the team but they seem to address the issue and the bowlers bowled well in the previous match.
Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have a bit of problems to address as the middle order of the team till now has not been able to leave its impact in the tournament. Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have given solid starts in almost every match but once they get dismissed, RR loses a flurry of wickets and fails to register a big score on the board. The bowlers however have performed decently and Yuzvendra Chahal has been the team's most impactful bowler till now in the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings: S Rashid, S Senapati, R Hangargekar, A Rayudu, D Pretorious
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, K Yadav
Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bat first.
Coming to the head-to-head record of both teams in the IPL, In 27 matches both the teams have played till now Chennai Super Kings have a slight edge on the Royals and have been able to win 14 matches whereas Rajasthan Royals have been on the winning side for 12 times.
Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni (wk/c)
Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
All Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja,
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
Rajasthan Royals are likely to emerge on top due to their superior bowling line-up with several match-winner like Trent Boult, R Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal in their team.
