Table toppers Chennai Super Kings will be up against the third-placed Rajasthan Royals in match 37 of the IPL 2023. Royals under the leadership of Sanju Samson will aim to win CSK vs RR match and also get back on the winning track. Chennai on the other hand are coming off from three back-to-back wins and would like to maintain their top spot by winning against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni seems to have a pretty balanced squad and the batting has been one of the real strengths of the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are the two standout batsmen of the team and they will of giving yet another solid start to the side in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Bowling was one of the major problems of the team but they seem to address the issue and the bowlers bowled well in the previous match.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have a bit of problems to address as the middle order of the team till now has not been able to leave its impact in the tournament. Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have given solid starts in almost every match but once they get dismissed, RR loses a flurry of wickets and fails to register a big score on the board. The bowlers however have performed decently and Yuzvendra Chahal has been the team's most impactful bowler till now in the tournament.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: S Rashid, S Senapati, R Hangargekar, A Rayudu, D Pretorious

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, K Yadav

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bat first.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

Coming to the head-to-head record of both teams in the IPL, In 27 matches both the teams have played till now Chennai Super Kings have a slight edge on the Royals and have been able to win 14 matches whereas Rajasthan Royals have been on the winning side for 12 times.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni (wk/c)

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

All Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja,

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs RR, IPL today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match

Rajasthan Royals are likely to emerge on top due to their superior bowling line-up with several match-winner like Trent Boult, R Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal in their team.