Ben Stokes, the all-rounder for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023, has revealed that his top priority is to maintain his fitness and be prepared to play as the fourth seamer in the upcoming Ashes series, and thus he won't rush his bowling during the IPL. Stokes, who was acquired by CSK for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore, has only bowled one over in the team's first three games of the season. He hasn't made much of an impact with the bat either, scoring only seven and eight runs in the previous two matches.

Ben Stokes was absent from the CSK squad during their match against rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) due to a minor toe injury. He is expected to play in their upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Stokes said that he has worked hard over the last month to get where he is now. England's Test captain added that bowling pain-free has been good but his priority right now is to make sure he can fulfill his role as a fourth seamer in the Ashes against Australia.

Ben Stokes says his main priority is Ashes not IPL

"I've worked so hard over the last month, five weeks, to get where I am now. Being able to bowl pain-free, touch wood, has been good. I went for 18 runs, but I was like 'oh I managed to bowl an over without pain in my knee. Going nicely (recovery from knee injury). But I'm not going to rush myself, the main priority is making sure I can fulfill my role as a fourth seamer in the Ashes," Stokes was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

Ben Stokes also stated that the English team is seeking fast and flat wickets for the Ashes 2023, which begins on June 16 in Birmingham. He also confirmed that he already knows the playing eleven for the first match.

"I think I know what the starting XI is going to be, there or thereabouts. Having the option to bowl above 90mph, any captain wants that. When it comes to that first Test I will be making sure I pick the best team for that first game. We've been clear, especially with the ground staff around England, about what type of wickets we want and they've been responsive. We want flat, fast wickets," Stokes added.

Image: BCCI