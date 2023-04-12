CSK Vs RR: Jos Buttler Becomes First English Cricketer To Script Unique IPL Milestone

CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler on Wednesday achieved a massive milestone in the IPL while playing against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium. Buttler became the third fastest player in the tournament to score 3000 or more runs. Buttler took just 85 innings to achieve the feat. Only Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are ahead of Buttler on the list as they took 75 and 80 innings respectively to score 3000 IPL runs. Buttler is also the first English cricketer to reach the milestone in the Indian Premier League.

Also Read: CSK Vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler Face Chepauk 'test' Against Formidable CSK In IPL 2023

Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer in the IPL last season when he smashed a whopping 863 runs in 17 matches including four centuries and as many half-centuries. In the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, Buttler has already scored 204 runs in 4 matches including three half-centuries. Meanwhile, netizens are lauding Buttler for his amazing performances in IPL 2023.

Our saviour the boss @josbuttler — Sùbhò 🍕 (@SubhajitRaj7) April 12, 2023

Another milestone for the legend! — CricDime (@CricDime) April 12, 2023

Only reliable player in this team. 🖐 — . (@cynosure_18) April 12, 2023

Love my Jos 💗 #Hallabol

Don't mess with 😝 — Asmita Mehra (@ImMehra94) April 12, 2023

Also Read: 'It Was Important For Us': Sanju Samson Reveals Why R Ashwin Came In Ahead Of Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler undoubtedly has been one of the stalwarts of the Rajasthan franchise. After Eoin Morgan stepped down from the English white ball captaincy, Buttler took over and led his side to their second T20 World Cup victory. Buttler was also the winner of the prestigious 'Orange Cap' in IPL 2022. Buttler as of now has scored 3035 runs in the history of IPL. The English wicketkeeper-batsman has scored these runs at an average of 40.47 and a strike rate of 150.92

CSK vs RR: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image: BCCI