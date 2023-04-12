CSK Vs RR: MS Dhoni And Sanju Samson Bat In Tandem During Practice Session - WATCH

CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings will take Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of the IPL 2023 at the M.A., Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts led by MS Dhoni are coming off two consecutive wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals won their last match convincingly vs Delhi Capitals and would like to continue the momentum.

Ahead of the match both the teams reached the Chepauk ground and practiced hard just before the match. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson were seen batting in the nets. A video for the same was shared by the Royals franchise wherein we can see Dhoni and Samson batting out hard in their team nets.

The video feels more special as both MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson are wicketkeeper batsmen and also at one Dhoni has been a legendary player and is known for his clever keeping tactics and captaincy. On the other hand, Samson has been impressive with his keeping and especially explosive batting.

Samson-Dhoni bat together at the Chepauk nets; Watch

Will you stop watching this on loop?



“Definitely not” 💗💛 pic.twitter.com/WmT0DoDk2x — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2023

Coming back to some analysis of both teams, Chennai Super Kings have been performing explicitly well with the bat and players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu are contributing consistently with the bat. Bowling which had been an area of concern for the franchise, the team might have addressed the issue by seeing the performance in the last match.

CSK bowlers against Mumbai Indians restricted them to a first-innings total of 157/8 and spinner Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner bowled economically in the match and grabbed two-two wickets each.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have looked dependent on players like Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer. Bowling on the other hand has impressed the cricketing experts with their performance and especially Trent Boult has consistently rattled the batsmen in the early overs with his bowling.

Chennai Super Kings being the home side will have a certain edge ahead of the match and have also won 15 of the total 26 IPL matches they have played against each other. Whereas, Royals have been on the winning side 11 times. Rajasthan Royals have also won four of the last five games while CSK has only been able to a single match.