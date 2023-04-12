MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in match 17 of IPL 2023. The four-time Indian Premier League champions and the inaugural winners are coming off a win in their previous matches and would like to continue the winning momentum in CSK vs RR match.

Deepak Chahar has been one of the key bowlers for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings but it looks like the bowler has not been able to maintain his fitness for a consistent run. The right-arm pacer who was ruled out of the whole IPL 2022 and was making a comeback in the 2023 edition bowled just one over against Mumbai Indians and went off the field due to some strain in the body.

Now it is reported that the Chahar is ruled out of action for the next four to five matches. Now former India coach, Ravi Shastri has lambasted Deepak Chahar and has said the bowler cannot even play four to five matches.

"Let's put it this way: there are quite a few in the last three or four years who are permanent residents of the NCA. Soon, they'll get a resident permit there to walk in any time they want, which is not a good thing at all. It's unreal", Ravi Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

"Come on, you're not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again. I mean, you can't play four matches on the trot. What are you going to the NCA for? If you are going to come back and then three matches [later] you're back there. So make sure you get fit and come once and for all because it's damn frustrating. Not just for the team, the players, the BCCI, the captains of the various [IPL] franchises. It's annoying, to say the least", Ravi Shastri added.

Deepak Chahar's injury is a reason for concern for the Chennai Super Kings as bowling has been one of the biggest problems of the team and with Chahar out due to injury, it is a big setback for them.