CSK Vs RR: Sanju Samson Gives Big Surprise To Fan As He Picks Up Call On His Phone- WATCH

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Chennai Super Kings in match 37 of the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Sanju Samson-led side will aim to return to the winning ways as they come into the match after losing to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK on the other hand will be looking to win yet another match after securing the hat trick of wins and also strengthen their top spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

As both teams have reached Sawai Mansigh Stadium in Jaipur for the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has come up with a heart-touching gesture just ahead of the match. During the practice session while fans came onto the ground to see and cheer their favorite players, while Samson was clicking photos with the fans. During the session, the fans' mobile started to ring and the fans urged the right-handed batsman to pick up the call and interact with the caller. Sanju didn't disappoint the fans and picked up the call and said, “Haan bhaiya kya haal hain?”, which means, "Hello brother, how is everything?".

If we further speak about the match, Rajasthan Royals will have a slight edge before they face Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur as in their previous encounter in IPL 2023, it was the Royals who emerged victorious by three runs. Sandeep Sharma didn't allow CSK skipper MS Dhoni to make 20 runs in the last over and also heaped a lot of praise after the match. RR however has not been amongst wins and is coming off in the match after losing to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings on the other side have a power-packed batting lineup with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni. The bowling which had been one of the weak links of the team in the previous matches also performed well in the last match vs KKR. Matheesa Pathirana was one of the stand-out bowlers from the last match and also is expected to perform the same way against Rajasthan Royals.