CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson opens up on CSK support in Rajasthan; 'We all know the reason'

On Thursday, MS Dhoni's CSK met Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. On paper, it is the home ground of Rajasthan Royals, but with the presence of Dhoni, the crowd could not care less as to which team they usually support, just Thala! Thala! chants resound and a sea of Yellow becomes conspicuous. Something similar of the sort took place during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match 37.

The captain of the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, observed the overbearing support to Chennai Super Kings at the toss and stated there is no surprise as to why is that the case. He hinted at MS Dhoni's presence who was standing alongside. "It feels really great (to be leading the side on their landmark 200th IPL match). I've been a part of this franchise for 8-10 years, it is a great achievement for me but I would have liked to see some pink here today in the stadium but I see yellow and we all know what the reason is," Samson said with a smile.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals picked second successive win over Chennai Super Kings

Batting first Rajasthan Royals got the ideal start as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler showcased attacking cricket in the powerplay. The pair added 86 for the first wicket and laid the foundation for setting up a huge target for CSK. In the middle overs, the Royals' momentum was taken aback by a quick fall of wickets, however, the presence of Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal batting deep in the order gave RR the finishing touch they required. Hence, a score of 202 was achieved.

CSK had the daunting task of pulling off something unprecedented as in the past no team had scored in excess of 200 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and the odds of happening that twice in one match could have been scant. But the 4-time champions fancied their chance courtesy of the firepower they got. The openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got the team the likely start but not scoring at a quick pace and failing to build a big partnership in the middle pushed CSK at the back. Shivam Dube played a blistering knock of 52 off 33 for Super Kings but on the day it wasn't enough. In the end, RR won the match by 32 runs. Jaiswal was adjudged the player of the match award for his 77 off 43.