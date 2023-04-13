'It Is Hindering Him Somewhat': Stephen Fleming Drops Bombshell On MS Dhoni's Injury

Chennai Super Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by three runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sandeep Sharma held his nerves in the last over and didn't allow MS Dhoni who is known to be one of the best finishers to make 20 runs off the last six balls.

MS Dhoni though is considered to be one of the fittest players in the cricketing world and also runs with electric speed between the wickets. Dhoni however has been also suffering from a knee injury due to which he has had to sit in the dugout and has missed many matches.

CSK vs RR: Fleming on MS Dhoni injury

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has come up with a huge update on MS Dhoni's knee injury during the post-match press interaction. Fleming said, "He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It's hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He's a great player. We have never doubts over him. He's just amazing."

READ: GT vs PBKS IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Coming back to the match, Chennai Super Kings invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first at Chepauk wherein Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler came out to open for the Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal cleared his intentions from ball one and looked to attack the young CSK fast bowlers however he was not able to make much damage and was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.

CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings

Jaiswal's wicket didn't affect Rajasthan Royals' mindset and Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal began to attack the CSK bowlers. Buttler went on to score a half-century but was dismissed by Moeen Ali. Padikkal also played a well-compiled knock of 38 but gave his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja. Skipper Sanju Samson as well was not allowed to stay at the crease and was dismissed for a duck. RR managed to secure a first innings total of 175/8 giving the hosts a target of 176.

Chasing the target CSK didn't have a good start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for a score of ten. Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane tried to settle the Chennai innings and played knocks of 50 and 31 runs. The middle order was not able to do much and most of the batsmen got dismissed in single digits.

It was all now left to MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja and they nearly won their team the match but fell short by three runs due to Sandeep Sharma's heroics in the last over.