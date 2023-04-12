CSK Vs RR: Will Ben Stokes Play Against Rajasthan Royals? Ravindra Jadeja Provides Update

Ravindra Jadeja spoke to reporters at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 match, and provided injury updates about several key players. CSK missed the services of Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali, while Deepak Chahar could ball only one over in their previous game against Mumbai Indians. Ahead of CSK’s clash against RR in IPL match no. 16 of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, Jadeja spoke about the status of Stokes, Ali and Chahar.

“I think Moeen Ali is fine, within a day or two, he will be fine. But I don't know about Deepak. I have not met Deepak, I am not sure what injury he had. Ben also will be fine in 4-5 days, is what I feel. But not sure how much time he will take,” he said.

CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni-led CSK in selection dilemma ahead of IPL 2023 Match No. 17

Ben Stokes featured in the Chennai Super Kings playing XI for the first two games of the season but played purely as a batter. He scored seven runs against Gujarat Titans during the tournament opener, before hitting eight runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the next game. He was bought by CSK for a whopping INR 16.25 crore, which means the franchise will be hoping for him to be back in action as soon as possible.

CSK vs RR: Will Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar play for Chennai against Rajasthan?

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali impressed with a knock of 23 runs in 17 balls against GT, as CSK failed to win the campaign opener. However, he scored 19 off 13 against LSG, before registering match-winning figures of 4/26 against LSG. On the other hand, Chahar failed to register wickets in his first two appearances this season, while he bowled one one over against MI.

While the injury concerns their top players, CSK have built a great unit that can step up to these type of tense occasions. Maheesh Theekshana might seem like a tempting option for the four-time IPL champions, but bringing him in will make them leave behind one of the Proteas pacers. Theekshana could also replace Mitchell Santner in the XI or can play with Moeen out.

It will be tough for CSK to drop Team India veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who hit a 61-run knock in just 27 balls against MI. This was Rahane’s debut game in the IPL for CSK. Fortunately for the 2008 IPL champions, they have no major injury concerns for the game.