Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on the passing away of his close friend and Australian cricket great Andrew Symonds during a recent interview with Humans of Bombay. Symonds lost his life at the age of 46 due to his involvement in a single-vehicle car crash almost 50 km away from Townsville, Queensland. Alongside Symonds, Chahal also shed light on the unfortunate passing away of Shane Warne in March 2022.

“I think when he came to know about his death, I got a message from a friend early morning. I was shocked to see what had happened and I confirmed it then. We had a match against Lucknow in the evening at CCI, I told my wife about what happened and I started crying on the phone,” said Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma texted Jos Buttler to check up on Yuzvendra Chahal

The 32-year-old went on to add that it was his wife Dhanashree Verma, who texted the likes of Jos Buttler and others to check up on him because he was alone in his room. “I didn’t know what to do initially because he took care of me as a son. His family, his son, daughter, and wife keep sending me pictures and ask what I am doing, where am I playing,” he explained.

Chahal further revealed how the 11-year-long friendship transformed into a family. “I have even sat with him, while he was driving. Never felt that he drove badly. However, it happened anyways,” he added. Chahal then revealed Kumar Sangakkara came to him next and enquired if he is looking to play the match. He went on to represent RR against LSG in match 63 of IPL 2022 and returned with the figures of 1/42.

However, Rajasthan Royals won the match by 24 runs and later finished as runners-up after losing to Gujarat Titans in the final. Meanwhile, prior to being questioned about Symonds, Chahal was also asked to share his thoughts on the Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who also left for his heavenly abode in March 2022. Chahal had previously mentioned his likeliness for the legendary spinner on multiple occasions.

Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on Shane Warne's death

“Definitely, I felt so bad. A week after his death, I came to know that he was planning a surprise visit to the RR camp. I was very excited when I came to Rajasthan, as I thought I will get to spend time with him. I did meet him before but those were 30-20 minutes of conversation,” the Indian wrist spinner said.

“But I knew that if he comes down here, we would spend a lot of time and I could learn a lot. But, when I came to know, unfortunately, I felt so bad. Additionally, when I became aware that he was supposed to come here, it felt terrible. It was on my mind for 2-3 days but I definitely felt his blessing last season. I never got a five-wicket hail, never got the purple cap, and never got an hattrick in the IPL. All these happening in the same season, specially when I moved to Rajasthan, I think it was his blessing,” he added.