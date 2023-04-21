CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third home game of Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday, looking to enter the race for the top three spots in the standings. CSK currently sit fourth in the IPL 2023 points table with three wins and two losses in five games. Interestingly, the four-time IPL champions are on equal points with four other teams.
Coming on the back of an empathetic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, MS Dhoni’s men will now look to defeat the Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. While CSK were off to a decent start to their campaign, SRH suffered back-to-back losses against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, before bouncing back against Punjab Kings. Sunrisers then defeated Kolkata Knight Riders but lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in their last game.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bowl first.
Chennai Super Kings: S Rashid, S Senapati, R Hangargekar, A Rayudu, D Pretorious
Sunrisers Hyderabad: G Philips, A Samad, S Singh, M Dagar, T Natarajan
They will now look to bring their IPL 2023 campaign back on track with a win at Chepauk on Friday. Both teams have played a total of 18 games against each other and Chennai Super Kings comfortably lead the head-to-head records with 13 wins. On the other hand, SRH have won only five games against CSK so far in the history of IPL, two of which have come in the last five ties.
Chennai Super Kings have been in good form while Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling for consistency. CSK won their previous match against RCB while SRH lost out to Mumbai Indians. SRH desperately need a win in today IPL match but have their task cut out against a Dhoni-led CSK side. It is likely that Chennai Super Kings will emerge victorious in match today IPL.
