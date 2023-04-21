CSK Vs SRH: Ravindra Jadeja Indulges In Heated Exchange With Heinrich Klaasen | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: During the 29th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen engaged in a heated argument. The incident occurred during the first delivery of the 14th over when SRH batter Mayank Agarwal hit a ball back to Jadeja. While attempting to catch it, Jadeja collided with Klaasen, causing him to drop the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja was clearly upset with Klaasen's involvement, as he believed it disrupted his momentum and caused him to miss an otherwise simple catch. Despite Klaasen's explanation, Jadeja remained unconvinced and the two continued to argue throughout the over. Their altercation eventually escalated to the point where umpire Virender Sharma had to step in to calm Jadeja down and restore peace between the two players.

CSK vs SRH: Playing XIs & Subs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings Substitutes: Shaik Rashid, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorious

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad Substitutes: Glenn Philips, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Thangarasu Natarajan

Image: JioCinema