Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn shared an interesting anecdote, where he revealed how his team once prevented Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene from breaking Brian Lara's record. Speaking to Sunrisers Hyderabad's social media team, Steyn said South Africa saved Lara's record of highest individual Test score of 400 not out during a game against Sri Lanka in 2006. Steyn said his team restricted Jayawardene from breaching the milestone by dismissing him for 374 runs.

Dale Steyn said that during the tea break on Day 3 of the match, the Proteas had a discussion, where they decided to do anything possible to make sure Jayawardene didn't break Lara's record of 400 not out. It is important to note that Steyn is currently working as an assistant coach under Brian Lara at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Good times!

Sanga, Mahela two of my favorites ever!

BC, you’re welcome legend! Haha https://t.co/y6I30AlvYE — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 28, 2023

"This is where the story starts to kick in. Mahela (Jayawardene) and (Kumar) Sangakkara are batting together, and Sangakkara is on strike. He cuts one straight to Jacques Rudolph at point, he drops the catch and it lands on the floor. The very next ball I run in, I’m an angered young man…Sanga drags the ball onto the stumps. Umpire puts his hand out and it's a no ball," Steyn said.

Also Read: 'Tewatia, Miller. We Do Need That Sort Of Person': Brian Lara Not Happy With SRH Players In IPL 2023

"We never sniffed a wicket in that entire time. At Tea on day three, we'd been fielding for two and a half days in the sun. Ashwell (Prince, who was captain on the tour) and the South Africans all get together and our team talk was not about how we're gonna draw or win this game. Mahela was on 370 somewhere and we just said, 'We need to do anything possible to make sure he didn't break Brian Lara’s record," he added.

"We come out of the tea. Andre Nel is the bowler. And I’ve been fielding at mid-off for most of this game. I’d seen everything happen in this game at mid-off. I think he had run every milestone to me. I think he just blocked the ball and ran to me at this point. Nel ran in, he dragged one short, it was halfway down the pitch. I basically looked at the square leg because the bulk of the time that was where the ball was going. And for some crazy weird reason, this ball didn’t get higher than ankle height and it castled Mahela’s stumps and we got him out for 374," Steyn concluded.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Surpasses Brain Lara's Massive Feat In 4th Test Against Australia

Brian Lara's 400 not-out

Brian Lara's 400 not out is one of the most iconic innings in the history of cricket. The West Indies legend achieved this feat in April 2004 during a Test match against England in Antigua. It remains the highest individual score in Test cricket to date. Lara's 400 not out came off 582 balls and included 43 boundaries and 4 sixes. He batted for almost 13 hours in total, showing immense concentration, patience, and skill.

Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad