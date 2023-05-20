Danny Morrison Uses Novel Strategy To Learn MS Dhoni's Decision Amidst Loud Delhi Crowd

Interesting scenes erupted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi during the coin toss ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 67 of Indian Premier League 2023. While David Warner flipped the coin, MS Dhoni won the toss after calling for heads. As the legendary India captain went to match presenter Danny Morrison to reveal his decision, Morrison was seen doing something unusual which became the talk of the town.

Amidst a roaring crowd, Danny Morrison eventually used gestures to ask MS Dhoni if he would like Chennai Super Kings to bat first in Match 67 of IPL 2023. The 57-year-old Kiwi commentator also burst out in laughter at his own gestures, while Dhoni was smiling. Here’s a look at the video currently going viral on the video.

After opting to bat first against Delhi Capitals, CSK was off to a flying start courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s 141-run opening stand. While Gaikwad perished on 79 off 50 in the 15th over, Shivam Dube’s wicket in the 18th over brought out Dhoni into the middle with 12 balls remaining in the innings. As the four-time IPL-winning captain walked out to bat, the Feroz Shah Kotla crowd cheered for the 41-year-old.

Reacting to the response, commentators on air during Jio Cinema’s live streaming of the match acknowledged Dhoni’s popularity among fans irrespective of where the match is being played. “Dhoni Dhoni Chant’s Says It All,” a fan said, sharing the video of Dhoni’s walk into the Eden Gardens field. Here’s how the Internet reacted to the Delhi crowd’s rousing welcome of MS Dhoni.

