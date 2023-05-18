'We Had Pretty Inconsistent Wickets': David Warner Criticises 'challenging' Delhi Pitch

After losing 5 initial games in succession, it was clear that Delhi Capitals will not be presenting much of a challenge in IPL 2023. However, the team picked up and registered 5 wins in its last 8 matches. Yet, the disastrous start was too much to get over and as a result, Delhi Capitals are still set to finish in the bottom two. The captain of DC, David Warner has stated that the inconsistent wicket at Arun Jaitley stadium is one of the reasons that the team faltered in the prevalent season.

Delhi Capitals, who after being knocked out became a threat to the other teams, victimised PBKS on Wednesday by ending the franchise's hopes of reaching the playoffs. DC won the game by 15 runs and after the match in the post-match press segment, the Capitals skipper laid his comments on the match that culminated. Amid giving a breakdown of the match Warner also paid heed on what went wrong this season and highlighted that the inconsistent wickets played a part in DC's dreadful run.

David Warner laments Delhi pitch for DC's poor performance in IPL

"Great win of course but I really liked the intent today after losing the toss. I also think playing on a nice wicket helps a lot. We had pretty slow and inconsistent wickets back at home. It's been pretty challenging there," Warner said.

Warner also praised Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw for the impact they brought in the match and then dwelled on the team's inability to track down the best total. "Great to see the impact Shaw had today and the impact Rossouw had as well. We haven't been able to track down what's the best total at our home venue. There are little bits of our game that haven't gone to play but great to get some points today," Warner added.

While Delhi Capitals' campaign is set to end tomorrow, the team can eliminate Chennai Super Kings from the playoffs contention. The CSK vs DC match will be the last league match of both the teams and in the context of "who will finish in the top 4?" will play a crucial role.