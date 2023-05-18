PBKS vs DC: Comedy of errors as Delhi Capitals miss two run outs on same delivery- WATCH

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals were able to beat Punjab Kings in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by 15 runs but had a horrible day in the field at Dharamshala. The team missed plenty of opportunities to dismiss the Kings batsmen during the DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match. The team missed a lot of catches and run-out opportunities. Capitals missed two opportunities to run out opposition batsmen Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone on one ball.

On the last ball of the eleventh over bowled by Mukesh Kumar, Liam Livingstone hit the ball straight to DC skipper David Warner on which Atharva Taide called for a run but Livingstone denied. Warner tried to hit the stumps but missed, this time Liam called for a run but denied refused to run and the fielder threw the ball to the wicketkeeper's end but this time as well the run out was missed.

Delhi Capitals missed run out opportunity twice in one ball; Watch

Other than this Delhi Capitals also missed a lot of catching chances in the field but at last, it didn't matter as they won the match by 15 runs.

Speaking about the DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match in detail, the Delhi Capitals batting first put up a score of 213/2 as Rilee Russouw played an unbeaten inning of 82 runs off 37 balls and his innings included six fours and six sixes. The Capitals' openers also put up an excellent opening stand wherein skipper David Warner and Prithvi Shaw added 94 runs for the first wicket and Shaw also ended up scoring a half-century and made a brilliant comeback to the team.

Chasing the target, Punjab Kings didn't have a good start as they lost captain Shikhar Dhawan for a duck and were dismissed by Ishant Sharma. The last match's hero Prabhsimran Singh also was not able to do much and got out for 22. Liam Livingstone and Atharva Taide tried to balance the innings from here and added 78 runs for the third wicket. Atharva scored a half-century whereas Livingstone was unbeaten till the end of 94. In the end, the match was lost by the Kings and they are almost knocked out of the tournament.