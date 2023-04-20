DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed playing XI, Impact players, last-minute DC vs KOL Dream11 fantasy tips

Delhi Capitals will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 28 of the IPL 2023 and would look to end their dismal run. Capitals are placed at the bottom of the table and till now have not been able to open their account in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand also would be looking to get back to winning ways after a loss against the Mumbai Indians in their last match.

Ahead of the DC vs KKR IPL 2023 clash, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals have a lot of issues to address as none of the players except Warner and Axar Patel have been able to leave their impact. The bowling has been one of the biggest weak links for the Capitals and most of the time has been the reason for their loss. Anrich Nortje who was supposed to lead the DC pace attack has also let down with his performance and the team would want him to perform in the upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other end would also like to put their campaign back on the winning track as they are coming off two back-to-back losses against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. The opening is a big concern for the Knight Riders as N Jagadeesan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz till now have not provided a good opening start till now to the team in the tournament. Captain Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, and Venkatesh Iyer have been one of the biggest positives in the last few matches and the team would want them to continue their performance vs Delhi Capitals.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, M Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, A Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, K Khejroliya, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, C Sakaria, Yash Dhull, R Patel, P Shaw

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jadadeeshan, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash, David Wiese

DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to bowl first.

DC vs KKR IPL 2023: Head-to-head record

Coming to the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, both the teams have faced each other 31 times in the history of the Indian Premier League wherein KKR has a slight edge in the record. Knight Riders have been victorious in 16 matches whereas DC has been on the winning side on 14 occasions.

Total Matches: 31

Delhi Capitals: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders: 16

No result: 0

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Wicket Keepers: N Jagadeesan (wk)

Batsmen: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Warner (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, M Marsh, Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana

All-Rounders: Axar Patel

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson