Former Indian cricket team and BCCI chief selector K Srikkanth has lambasted Delhi Capitals and India batsman Manish Pandey and feels that he doesn't even deserve to play in this team. Manish yet again failed to score despite being given opportunities and got out after scoring 21 runs off 23 balls during the DC vs KKR IPL 2023 match. Srikkanth wasn't happy with the right-handed batsman's performance and criticised the batsman on live television.

While speaking on Star Sports when renowned Australian TV presenter Neroli Meadows asked the former Indian opener and BCCI chief selector regarding he lambasted the Indian batsman on live television.

ALSO READ | 'I can’t tell people how to bat': David Warner's straightforward reply on Prithvi Shaw and Co's struggle

DC vs KKR: K Srikkanth lambasts Manish Pandey

While Meadows asked regarding Manish Pandey to Srikkanth, he interrupted in between the question and said, "Why are we talking about Manish Pandey? I don’t want to talk about him. The guy shouldn’t even be on the team. Let’s talk about Axar Patel, and how he has been in the form of his life and deserves to bat higher."

READ: CSK vs SRH today match IPL live score

While Meadows said that Srikkanth is pretty clear on his point and doesn't want to talk about Manish Pandey. The former India opener replied to quote, "No, I don’t want to talk about him. He shouldn’t be in this team. If I was the chairman of selectors, he wouldn't have played."

Manish Pandey performance in IPL

Manish Pandey made his IPL debut in 2008 and was the first Indian to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League when he reached the three-figure mark playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009. From then till now Pandey has played 164 matches in the tournament and has made 3.745 runs at an average of 29.72. His highest score is an unbeaten knock of 114 whereas his strike rate is 121.51. Manish has also played for numerous teams which include Mumbai Indians, RCB, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and now Delhi Capitals.

The Karnataka right-handed batsman has also featured for Team India in 29 ODIs and 39 T20Is and has made 566 and 709 runs in both formats respectively. Pandey most remembered innings in international cricket is when he scored a hundred in Sydney against Australia in the fifth ODI of the five-match series.