DC Vs KKR: Yuvraj Singh Comes Down Hard On Two Indian Cricketers For Their Approach

Kolkata Knight Riders lost to the Delhi Capitals in match 28 of the IPL 2023 by four wickets while defending a target of 128. Knight Riders' batting lineup totally failed during the DC vs KKR clash and opener Jason Roy was the only batsman to have remained till the end played an inning of 43 runs off 39 balls and took his team to a fighting total. No batsmen including Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, and Mandeep Singh could stay at the crease and most of them got out in single digits.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has criticised Rinku and Mandeep for their approach and said they should have created a partnership despite the wickets falling on the other end.

Slamming Rinku and Mandeep on Twitter, Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Not happy with Mandeep Singh and Rinku Singh's approach in this situation. No matter how high your on confidence u got too cut out the risk to create a partnership when wickets are falling You Need to stick to one-day mindset till the 15th. Caus you have Andre Russell Comin at the end."

Not hppy with @mandeep and @rinkusingh235 approch in this situation Not mattr how high your on confidenc u got too cut out the risk to creat a ptnrship when wickts are falling Need to stick to one day mindset till the 15 th . Caus u have @Russell12A Comin at the end #kkrvsdel — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 20, 2023

Coming back to the match, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals finally ended their streak of defeats and were able to win their first match of the Indian Premier League 2023. Bowling first, Capitals restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders to a score of 127 wherein Jason Roy top scored with 43 runs while most of the other batsmen got out in single digits.

Ishant Sharma was the star of the Delhi Capitals balling wherein he finished the match with figures of 2/19 in four overs and gave runs at an economy of 4.75. Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel also managed to pick two-two wickets each and bowled economically.

Chasing the target, Capitals once again faced a batting collapse, and other than skipper David Warner none of the batsmen stayed at the pitch for long, Warner ended the match with an inning of 57 runs off 41 balls which included 11 fours. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals the hosts were able to clinch the match at the end and emerged victorious by four wickets.