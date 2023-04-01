DC Vs LSG: Delhi Capitals' Heartwarming Gesture For Injured Rishabh Pant Wins Hearts

DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals on Saturday began their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. David Warner is captaining the side in absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who remains unavailable as he is still recovering from injuries that he sustained in a car accident last year in December. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals team displayed a heartwarming gesture for Pant in their opening match of the season.

Rishabh Pant's jersey was seen hanging on Delhi Capitals' dugout when they took the field against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Earlier, captain Warner said that they will be playing the ongoing season for Pant, who continues to remain away from the game. Capitals took to social media ahead of Saturday's match and asked fans to predict their playing XI. Pant responded to the post, saying that he is the 13th man because of the impact player rule.

I am 13 th player coz of impact rule otherwise would have been 12 th man 😊😊😊❤️ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 1, 2023

Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year. He was travelling to Uttarakhand from Delhi and when his Mercedes car collided with a divider on the highway and turned upside down. Pant was shifted to a hospital in Dehradun before being moved to Mumbai for further treatment. Pant suffered injuries to his knee, wrist, and back.

LSG vs DC live score: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

