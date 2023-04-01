Last Updated:

DC Vs LSG: Mark Wood Decimates Delhi Capitals Batters With Brutal Pace | WATCH

Mark Wood was brought in for a whopping 7.5 crore in the auction and played a massive part as Lucknow demolished Delhi Capitals in a one-sided game.

Anirban Sarkar
Mark Wood dismisses Prithvi Shaw

DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals made some big acquisitions in the last Indian Premier League auction and Mark Wood emerged as one of the expensive buys. The lanky fast bowler was brought in for a whopping 7.5 crore in the 2022 mega auction and played a massive part as Lucknow demolished Delhi Capitals in a one-sided game. Wood displayed some serious pace bowling on a tricky surface as LSG started the 16th edition of IPL on a winning note.

Mark Wood spewed fire as he dislodged wickets of Delhi Capitals' batsmen

Wood first struck Prithvi Shaw's stumps with a peach of a delivery which came back in and the Delhi batsman failed to read the ball entirely. Mitchell Marsh arrived at the crease and he lasted just one ball as he was clean-bowled by the England international. Wood also bowled the fastest ball of the tournament as he clocked a speed of 148 KPH during this match.

He has gone onto record the first five-wicket haul of the cash-rich tournament as the English bowler is now the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023.

DC vs LSG live score: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

