DC Vs LSG: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Priyam Garg For Misjudging A Run And Getting Warner Out

Delhi Capitals faced a horrible batting collapse against Gujarat Titans in match 44 of the IPL 2023 and were wrapped up for a score of 130/8. However, the Capitals pulled off a victory in the low-scoring thriller by five runs after Ishant Sharma managed to save 12 runs in the last over. However, DC captain David Warner also was not able to do much in the match he and Priyam Garg had a mix-up and Warner was run out by Rashid Khan. Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavy on Garg and has said that he sold his captain down the river.

Sunil Gavaskar slams Priyam Garg

Slamming Delhi Capitals batsman Priyam Garg and blaming him to run out captain David Warner, Sunil Gavaskar said during commentary, "Where was the run? There was no run. It is entirely Priyam Garg's fault. He sold his captain down the river." After Warner's wicket, it was Mohammed Shami who destroyed the DC batting lineup and picked up four wickets.

Delhi Capitals win by five runs against Delhi Capitals

Mohammed Shami dismissed Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey for low scores and broke the backbone of the Delhi Capitals' batting.

After Shami's heroics, Aman Khan first added 50 runs off 54 balls with Axar Patel and then did a 27-ball 53-run partnership with Ripal Patel, which proved to be very useful for the team and they registered a first innings score of 130/8. Aman also completed a half-century and made 51 runs off 44 balls. His innings included three fours and three sixes.

Coming in to chase the target in the GT vs DC IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans lost the inform openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha at low scores of 6 and 0. It was Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje who dismissed both batsmen and reduced the Titans to 18/2.

The batting collapse didn't end here as Vijay Shankar and David Miller who had won their team many matches in the past with their batting were removed by Ishan Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav. Skipper Hardik Pandya stayed till the last and made 59 runs off 53 balls at a strike rate of 111.32 and his innings included seven fours.

In the end, when 12 runs were needed to win in the last over it was Ishant Sharma who held his nerve and took Delhi Capitals to a five-run win. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was unbeaten till the last but was not able to take his team home.