DC Vs MI: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 16

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians go up against each other in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League 2023, in a bid to earn their first points of the season. While both teams are currently placed at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table, one of them will register their first win on Tuesday night. DC host MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, after losing against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led side traveled to Delhi on the back of defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Heading into Tuesday’s game, all focus will be on big names like David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, and Jofra Archer, who are yet to make a mark this season. The DC vs MI match will mark match no. 16 of the IPL 2023 league stage and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 11.

DC vs MI Head-to-head records: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-head stats

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have previously clashed on 32 occasions in the marquee T20 league. Interestingly, both teams have proved to be an entertaining matchup, while the five-time IPL champions lead the head-to-head stats. Mumbai have won 17 games against Delhi, who have won the remaining 15 games.

The last game played between both teams ended being a 5-run victory for MI during the 2022 edition of the tournament. Ishan Kishan top-scored for MI with a knock of 48 runs in 35 balls, chasing a target of 160 runs. Jasprit Bumrah earlier notched up three wickets in the first innings.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Fantasy Team

Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (vc), David Warner (c), Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell

All-rounders – Axar Patel, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Jason Behrendorff, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Playing XI: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI:

David Warner(C), Manish Pandey, RR Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel(wk), A Nortje, KK Ahmed, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

BENCH : P Shaw, SN Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, P Dubey, Ishant Sharma, MR Marsh, Yash Dhull, PD Salt, Ripal Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, KL Nagarkoti, L Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, C Sakariya

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(C), SA Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, H Shokeen, C Green, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Ishan Kishan(wk), JP Behrendorff, Jofra Archer

BENCH : T Stubbs, K Kartikeya, N Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, S Sandeep Warrier, AS Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Riley Meredith, SZ Mulani, D Jansen, Akash Mandwaal, JA Richardson