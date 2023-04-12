DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in match 16 of the Indian Premier League by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The win opened MI's account in the tournament and handed over Capitals their fourth consecutive loss. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now look to continue the winning momentum and also strengthen their position in the points table.

The match was very special for Rohit Sharma as he registered a half-century in the Mumbai Indians colors after two years and played a knock of 65 runs off 45 balls which included six fours. Rohit paced his innings at a strike rate of 144.44 and also made sure that his team crosses the line.

While bowling first in the match wrapped up Delhi Capitals innings for 172 in which David Warner top scored with an inning of 51 runs off 47 balls at a slow strike rate of 108.51. No other top-order batsman other than Warner was able to stay at the crease for long and was dismissed cheaply for low scores.

Axar Patel, however, provided the much-needed boost to their innings and scored 54 runs off 25 balls at a strike rate of 216 and his innings also consisted of four fours and five sixes.

DC vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav drops Axar Patel; Watch

However, Axar's effort was not enough to take his team over the line but he was also given two lifelines from the Mumbai Indians player Suryakumar Yadav. Surya dropped two catches off Axar Patel during the match which also left the captain Rohit Sharma very unhappy and distraught. The catches later proved to be costly for the Mumbai Indians and the left-handed all-rounder ended up scoring a half-century and gave the much-needed boost to the Delhi Capitals innings.

Coming back to the match, Mumbai Indians were handed over a target of 173 and it was the captain Rohit Sharma and his fellow opener Ishan Kishan who ensured that their team don't lose the match and ended up playing the innings of 65 and 31 respectively. Suryakumar Yadav here didn't also have a great day with the bat and was dismissed off a golden duck.

In the end, Mumbai Indians won the match by six wickets and also opened their account in the IPL 2023.