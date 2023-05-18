Irfan Pathan Names Cricket's 'star Of The Future': 'He Is Young, Bats With Great Finesse'

The first of two encounters between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 is still fresh in the minds of experts and fans. While it was the match in which PBKS officially ended DC's obscure contention for the playoffs, but it was the emphatic innings of a youngster that made the major headlines. Many experts have already showered praise on the PBKS batsman and Irfan Pathan has also joined the group by terming him as the "star of the future".

Prabhsimran Singh has been the standout performer for PBKS in IPL 2023. With a total of 334 runs, the player has garnered the most runs among the squad members of Punjab. His total includes a blistering century against Delhi Capitals as well, through which he became the major focus.

Also read: RCB Vs SRH Today IPL Match Live Score

Irfan Pathan makes huge statement on PBKS centurion

As Prabhsimran Singh became a focal point, an old video of Sachin Tendulkar also made waves on the internet. In the video which dates back to 2020, Sachin could be seen pointing out the talent of Prabhsimran Singh. Many more individuals from the cricket world also hailed the skill of Prabhsimran, and joining the eminent list is none other than former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan. As per Pathan, Singh took the onus as a senior player against Delhi and thereby showcased his mettle.

“Prabhsimran did the work of a senior batsman against Delhi Capitals but the thing to remember is that he is young, and bats with great finesse and power. He has all kinds of shots. I think he's a star of the future,” Irfan told Star Sports.

While in the first match against DC, Prabhsimran stole the show but in the reverse fixture, he could not repeat the heroics. On Wednesday, in Dharamsala, PBKS had a daunting task of chasing 214 and all eyes were on Singh. To the misery of the PBKS team, the player could not consolidate a good start and held out after scoring 22 runs. In the end, PBKS left 15 runs short of the target and saw the hopes of making it to the playoffs diminish to nil. Though it is the end of the road for PBKS, but in Prabhsimran Singh the franchise has seemingly found the player that they were searching for a long time.