In what could be called a precarious situation in IPL 2023 PBKS will take on Delhi Capitals in a must-win game today. The match will take place at HPCA stadium, Dharamshala. Ahead of the match let's take a look at the predicted XI, Dream XI, and head-to-head record of the teams.

With only a couple of matches remaining under their belt, PBKS have to win both their games to present their contendership for the playoffs. However, Delhi Capitals, who are already out of the race, can end the campaign of PBKS today. In the past, DC has done that to teams like MI, can PBKS survive? While PBKS vs DC encounter remains one of the highly-anticipated encounters, the playoffs stipulation makes it much more intriguing. Thus, let's get ready for what's about to come and get hold of the prerequisites.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: D Warner (c), P Salt (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Riley Rossouw, A Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, A Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, I Sharma,

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), A Taide, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, N Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

DC VS PBKS IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact Players

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, S Raza, R Dhawan, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee

Delhi Capitals: S Khan, P Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, R Patel, A Porel

DC VS PBKS IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

IPL, DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Qualification Scenario

Punjab Kings are left with two matches in the league stage. They are currently at 12 points, and upon winning both matches they will go to 16 points, which is a qualifying zone. Thus, to keep their chances alive PBKS would have to secure victories in their remaining matches.

IPL, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capitals Qualification Scenario

Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the table and already out of the tournament. They will be playing for pride and can draw the end of the road for PBKS today. With two matches left, the most DC can go on the point table is 12 points.

DC vs PBKS today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Delhi Capitals would be eager for redemption after enduring a crushing loss against PBKS the other day. Moreover, it is nothing to lose the situation against mounting pressure. If PBKS could sustain the pressure, they could take a further step towards the ultimate stage. However, on the day, Delhi Capitals could give a telling blow to PBKS.

DC vs PBKS: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma(wk)

Batters: P Salt, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikander Raza, Mitch Marsh, Riley Rossouw

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, I Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS IPL Pitch report

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is well-known for its batting-friendly surface that provides a nice blend of pace and bounce. The pitch normally favours stroke play, and batters may expect even bounce, allowing them to comfortably play their shots. The outfield is often fast, allowing the ball to travel to the boundaries. Spinners may benefit as the game progresses, as the pitch is anticipated to provide grip and turn. High-scoring contests have been prevalent in recent matches played at this stadium. Thus, it is a win the toss and bat first wicket.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

The PBKS vs DC is a match that has taken place 31 times in the coveted league. 16 of the matches have been won by PBKS, whereas 15 times DC got the better of Punjab. Thus the head-to-head battle stands at 16-15 in favor of the Punjab Kings.