Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
In what could be called a precarious situation in IPL 2023 PBKS will take on Delhi Capitals in a must-win game today. The match will take place at HPCA stadium, Dharamshala. Ahead of the match let's take a look at the predicted XI, Dream XI, and head-to-head record of the teams.
With only a couple of matches remaining under their belt, PBKS have to win both their games to present their contendership for the playoffs. However, Delhi Capitals, who are already out of the race, can end the campaign of PBKS today. In the past, DC has done that to teams like MI, can PBKS survive? While PBKS vs DC encounter remains one of the highly-anticipated encounters, the playoffs stipulation makes it much more intriguing. Thus, let's get ready for what's about to come and get hold of the prerequisites.
Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Punjab Kings are left with two matches in the league stage. They are currently at 12 points, and upon winning both matches they will go to 16 points, which is a qualifying zone. Thus, to keep their chances alive PBKS would have to secure victories in their remaining matches.
Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the table and already out of the tournament. They will be playing for pride and can draw the end of the road for PBKS today. With two matches left, the most DC can go on the point table is 12 points.
Delhi Capitals would be eager for redemption after enduring a crushing loss against PBKS the other day. Moreover, it is nothing to lose the situation against mounting pressure. If PBKS could sustain the pressure, they could take a further step towards the ultimate stage. However, on the day, Delhi Capitals could give a telling blow to PBKS.
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is well-known for its batting-friendly surface that provides a nice blend of pace and bounce. The pitch normally favours stroke play, and batters may expect even bounce, allowing them to comfortably play their shots. The outfield is often fast, allowing the ball to travel to the boundaries. Spinners may benefit as the game progresses, as the pitch is anticipated to provide grip and turn. High-scoring contests have been prevalent in recent matches played at this stadium. Thus, it is a win the toss and bat first wicket.
The PBKS vs DC is a match that has taken place 31 times in the coveted league. 16 of the matches have been won by PBKS, whereas 15 times DC got the better of Punjab. Thus the head-to-head battle stands at 16-15 in favor of the Punjab Kings.
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.