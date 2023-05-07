DC Vs RCB: David Warner Annoyed As Dinesh Karthik Survives 'Field Obstruction’ - WATCH

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 50 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC chased down the target of 182 runs in just 16.4 overs, courtesy of Phil Salt’s knock of 87 off 45. However, one of the main talking points about the game for the cricketing world was David Warner’s reaction to Dinesh Karthik escaping a dismissal due to ‘obstruction of field’.

The rare moment took place in the 19th over of the first innings when Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar delivered a perfect yorker to Mahipal Lomror. The no. 4 batsman dug the ball out before it slowly rolled back to the bowler. Dinesh Karthik saw this as an opportunity to steal a single and quickly stormed past the halfway line, despite Lomror not calling for it.

IPL 2023 Match 50: David Warner lashes out at Dinesh Karthik during DC vs RCB

Lomror denied the single a bit too late for Karthik to realize, who quickly turned to sprint his way back into his crease. Mukesh had collected the ball by then but missed out on a direct hit with Karthik running in a straight line in front of the stumps. This blocked the view of the bowler and ended up making a few players furious.

Don't know how Dinesh Karthik felt he could steal a run there.



But having said that, he should been given out for obstructing the field.



Silly to think why the umpires didn't go upstairs when they seem to be going upstairs even for some obvious ones.



Bad umpiring again. pic.twitter.com/2Wb6UBTguA — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 6, 2023

As the events unfolded DC skipper David Warner, who was fielding at long-on was seen raging at the veteran wicketkeeper. Warner and Karthik got engaged in an animated chat, where the latter was seemingly convinced that it wasn’t what he felt. However, DC decided not to appeal for obstructing the field. The 36-year-old Aussie was later seen hurling a few words at the Team India veteran.

IPL: DC beat RCB to register their fourth win of the season; As it happened

In Match 50 of IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore reached 181/4 in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries by Virat Kohli (55 off 46) and Mahipal Lomror (54 off 29). At the same time, skipper Faf du Plessis also scored 45 important runs, whereas Glenn Maxwell perished on a golden duck.

In the second innings, DC were off to a fiery start with Warner and Salt notching up 60 runs in five overs. Warner was then dismissed for 22 off 14, as his opening partner ended up scoring 87 off 45. While Mitchell Marsh hit 26 off 17, Rilee Rossouw and Axar Patel remained unbeaten after scoring 35 off 22 and 8 off 3, respectively.