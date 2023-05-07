DC Vs RCB: David Warner Goes Past MS Dhoni's Massive IPL Record Against RCB In IPL

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals went past Royal Challengers Bangalore’s target of 182 and won the match by seven wickets. Phil Salt was the hero of the DC, who ended the game with a knock of 87 runs off 45 balls at a strike rate of 193.33. But the match held significance for Delhi skipper Warner, as he has officially surpassed CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s record.

David Warner surpasses MS Dhoni

David Warner played a 22-run knock and went past MS Dhoni to become the leading run-scorer against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warner was at 839 runs before the match and had his scores level with Dhoni and needed just one run to surpass him. The DC skipper now has 861 runs from 22 innings and is also the leading run-scorer vs RCB. The CSK captain is in second place with 839 runs followed by Mumbai Indians leader Rohit Sharma, who has 785 runs from 29 matches.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023: Capitals beat Bangalore by seven wickets

Coming back to the DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Arun Jaitely Stadium Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a first-innings score of 181/4 wherein Virat Kohli top scored with 55 runs. He also added 82 runs for the first wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis who also played a 45-run knock of just 32 balls. RCB though lost the second wicket very quickly as Glenn Maxwell fell to Mitchell Marsh for a duck. From here Virat and Mahipal Lomror did a 32-ball 55-run partnership for the third wicket and balanced the team's innings. After Kohli's dismissal, Lomror anchored the team's innings and was unbeaten till the end for a score of 54 runs off 29 balls.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals started off well with openers David Warner and Phil Salt, who added 60 runs for the first wicket. Warner got dismissed for 22, but Salt continued his play, picking up 87 runs off 45 balls. His innings had eight fours and six sixes. In the end, the Capitals won the match by seven wickets and moved to the ninth spot in the IPL 2023 points table.