DC Vs RCB: Ex-Indian Pacer Wants Virat Kohli To Strike A Ton For 'tribute To Dada.'

Delhi Capitals will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a much-anticipated IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. On the back of a brilliant win against the defending champs Gujarat Titans, Delhi would be courageous before facing RCB, who is sitting just outside the top four. Former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth made a big claim ahead of this game.

Having played his entire IPL career for RCB, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has become the new home for Virat Kohli. Despite hailing from Delhi, the Indian batsman hasn’t played a single game for Delhi in the cash-rich league and will come to the stadium where he has played several memorable knocks.

Sreesanth, who represented the likes of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, feels Virat should score a century to give special recognition to former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. Ganguly is DC’s director of cricket operations and will sit in the dugout when both teams face each other.

Read more: CSK vs MI today match IPL live score

In an interaction with Star Sports, Sreesanth said, “The golden match of the IPL. This is going to be very exciting, DC playing RCB.

“No. 1 point – Virat Kohli vs Warner. It’s going to be a thriller to watch because DC just won a game and RCB are on the verge of making it to the best in the league.

“Point no. 2 for me will be Nortje. I’ll love to see him running in hard and making the RCB batters dance to his tunes.

'@ImVKohli getting a 100 will be a great tribute to Dada', @sreesanth_36 anticipates a great #RivalryWeek clash between @DelhiCapitals & @RCBTweets!



Tune-in to #DCvRCB at #IPLonStar

Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/CxzBgDh6vr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 6, 2023

“The third point is pretty interesting. I would love to see Virat scoring a hundred. It would be a great tribute to Dada. Virat, just go out there and express yourself and win this for RCB."

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell (replacement), Manoj Bhandage, Kedar Jadhav ( replacement) Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell (replacement), Vyshak Vijay Kumar (replacement).

Ruled out: Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Reece Topley.