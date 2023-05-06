DC Vs RCB: Massive Setback For Delhi As Star Cricketer Leaves Camp Over 'personal' Reasons

Delhi Capitals put a statement concerning South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje on Saturday. The franchise took to their official social media handles and said Nortje had to travel back to his country due to a personal emergency. This makes the 29-year-old Proteas bowler miss out on DC’s clash against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

“Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” DC’s statement read. Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 50 of IPL 2023 on Saturday, from 7:30 PM onwards.

DC vs RCB: Full squads for IPL 2023 Match 50

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

