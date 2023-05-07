DC vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj gets into a heated argument with DC opener Phil Salt - WATCH

The IPL 2023 has already witnessed some fierce on-field encounters, and a new entry in the category was taken down on Saturday as during the DC vs RCB match an intense moment transpired between Mohammed Siraj and Phil Salt. Few words were exchanged at the start and then the matter became heated. However, Following the game the two buried the hatchet.

Mohammed Siraj, who is known to be animated on the field was taken for cleaners by the Delhi Capitals opener Phil Salt in the 5th over. Having conceded 16 runs on the first 3 balls of the over, Siraj followed it up with a short ball that kept low and was incinches from being a wide. Salt reckoned it was a wide and looked at the square leg umpire but did not get the decision. Salt than uttered some words, the reaction from Siraj came instantaneously and a tumultuous situation ensued.

Mohammed Siraj gets into a heated argument with DC opener Phil Salt

Siraj was evidently not happy with Salt and gave him an earful. The skipper of Delhi Capitals, David Warner, also appeared in the scene to pacify an irked Siraj. Here's a clip of what took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Another day, another fight for Siraj pic.twitter.com/zb1WpGfIZx — Kumar Sourav (@AdamDhoni1) May 7, 2023

A fired-up Siraj has in the past delivered for RCB but the day belonged to DC. From the outset, the Capitals showcased their intention of chasing the target of 182 set by Royal Challengers Bangalore and in the end successfully got home with 20 balls yeat to spare. Delhi Capitals won the match by 7 wickets.

IPL 2023 controversy count

With Mohammad Siraj and Phil Salt joining the list, IPL 2023 has so far seen three on-field altercations. While Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's face-off is still a pressing matter before the battle between the Delhi boys, KKR captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians' player Hritik Shokeen have also engaged in a spat. As for the reaction to these scuffles, some spectators enjoy such drama whereas some condemn, the overall opinion of the knowers of the game and experts remains unanimous and states that the Gentleman's game should be making headlines because of such episodes.